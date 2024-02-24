Basra Crude posts weekly gains with a decline in global oil prices

2024-02-24 10:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Basra crude experienced weekly gains amid a broader decline in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude concluded its latest session with a drop of 93 cents, settling at $77.80, representing a weekly profit of $0.52 (67% .)

Basra Intermediate crude saw an increase of 93 cents, closing at $81.10 and recording weekly gains of $0.52 cents (65%.)

Global oil prices posted a weekly decline after a U.S. central bank policymaker indicated interest rate cuts could be delayed by at least two more months.

For the week, Brent declined about 2% and WTI fell more than 3%.