Head of Jordanian parliament arrives in Baghdad

2019/02/06 | 08:50
Baghdad – INA
Al Halbusi received at the Baghdad International Airport the head of the Jordanian parliament Atef Tarawneh, who arrived in Baghdad at the head of a parliamentary delegation.
The official visit, which will last for several days, will include meetings and dialogues to discuss means of developing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and opening new horizons of joint cooperation.
