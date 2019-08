Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone 'fell' inside Yemen

2019/08/13 | 16:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said anexplosive-laden drone launched on Tuesday by the group in the direction ofSaudi Arabia had fallen inside Yemeni territory.The Iran-aligned Houthis saidearlier they had launched drone attacks on the airport of Abha in southwestSaudi Arabia near the Yemeni border.A spokesman for the Saudi-ledcoalition, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, denied that Abha had come under attack.He added a drone launched bythe Houthis from the Yemeni capital Sanaa “fell” over a residential area inAmran, a province controlled by the group just north of Sanaa.