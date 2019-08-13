Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone 'fell' inside Yemen

2019/08/13 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said an
explosive-laden drone launched on Tuesday by the group in the direction of
Saudi Arabia had fallen inside Yemeni territory.The Iran-aligned Houthis said
earlier they had launched drone attacks on the airport of Abha in southwest
Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border.A spokesman for the Saudi-led
coalition, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, denied that Abha had come under attack.He added a drone launched by
the Houthis from the Yemeni capital Sanaa “fell” over a residential area in
Amran, a province controlled by the group just north of Sanaa.
