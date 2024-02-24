PM’s security advisor criticizes US approach to Iraq's arms deals and dialogue delay

2024-02-24 14:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Khalid Al-Yaqobi, the security advisor to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, asserted on Saturday that Iraq has significant arms contracts with the United States, mentioning that Washington deals with this issue “selfishly” and according to political agenda.

This statement was made during his participation in a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Sixth International Baghdad Conference under the theme of "Regional Communication.. Iraq's Centrality."

Al-Yaqobi stated, "We are bound by significant arms contracts with the United States, which displays a certain selfishness in this regard. They always handle military equipment files according to political calculations. If the situation does not align significantly with their policy, they may hold accountabilities, as they did with Nouri al-Maliki's government during his second term."

Regarding the bilateral dialogue between Iraq and the United States to end the mission of the Global Coalition, Al-Yaqobi mentioned that the US "unfortunately delayed the dialogue for five months, citing that they do not negotiate under fire."

He added, "We always advised them that the opportunity to sit at the dialogue table would provide flexibility and a wider space for the Iraqi government and political forces to exert greater pressure on the armed factions, thus reducing escalation to prove credibility."

He emphasized that Al-Sudani managed to convince the American side to engage in dialogue, and the second round of talks has now concluded.

Last month, the media office of PM Al-Sudani briefly announced that the PM had overseen the start of the first round of bilateral dialogue between Iraq and the United States to end the mission of the Global Coalition in the country.

Al-Sudani has reiterated on several occasions the initiation of dialogue with the US-led Coalition against ISIS to end its mission in the country.

Notably, in January 2020, the Iraqi parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for the government to end the presence of all foreign troops.

Currently, there are 2500 US troops in Iraq for advisory and training missions upon the demand of the Iraqi government.