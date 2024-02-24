KRI Interior Minister: Iran violated the security agreement with Iraq

2024-02-24 16:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Rebar Ahmed, asserted on Saturday that Iran violated the security agreement signed with Iraq by launching ballistic missile attacks on Erbil last mid-January, resulting in civilian casualties.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the 40th day since the death of Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee and his daughter, who were among the victims of the attack, along with others.

Ahmed stated that “the Region has never been a source of threat to neighboring countries, consistently maintaining security and stability and prohibiting its territories from being used as a launchpad for attacking any nation.”

He added that “within the framework of the security agreement between Iraq and Iran, they have fulfilled all obligations in this regard, emphasizing that the missile attack violated all provisions of that agreement.”

On the night of January 15th, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) carried out a missile attack at what they claimed was a base for the Israeli spy service Mossad in Erbil, northern Iraq.

According to the IRGC, one of Israel's main espionage headquarters in Erbil was destroyed by the strikes.

The latest statistics indicate that five people were killed and six others were injured, in addition to severe material damage to civilian homes.

Iran's security chief, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, warned that “any operation conducted by Israel against Iran would face a strong response.”

In a phone call with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji, Ahmadian emphasized the importance of "brotherly relations between Iran and Iraq."

The top Iranian security chief warned that “if Israel launches any operation from any country targeting Iran's people and government, it would not be tolerated.”

While the Iraqi and Kurdish authorities strongly denounced the attacks, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, claimed that this operation was “self-defense.”

Amir-Abdollahian highlighted that “Iraq is part and parcel of Iran's safety yet asserted a reaction will be owed for any threat arising from this nation.”

The Iranian minister stated that “Tehran had passed on information to Baghdad about supposed Mossad activities in Kurdistan,” a claim consistently rejected by the governments of Baghdad and Erbil.