Iraqi PM: The government will work to empower the governorates’ service and executive departments

2024-02-24 17:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated on Saturday that his government will work on empowering the service and executive departments in all governorates.

This came during his meeting with the Governor of Karbala Nasif Jasim Al-Khattabi and the President of the Provincial Council Qasim Ali Al-Yasiri, along with members of the Provincial Council, according to a statement issued by Al-Sudani's media office.

The Iraqi PM stressed the “need for an economic service program to improve services, living conditions, and the economy in Karbala, given its unique historical and religious importance.” He also underlined “the importance of prioritizing citizens and public services in their residential areas in the districts and sub-districts.”

Al-Sudani stated that “the Provincial Council's service, economic, and social programs must align with the government's objectives and priorities, ensuring a unified approach that complements the federal government's efforts.”

He sees local governments as “essential partners to the ministries in providing services to citizens.”

During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani also stated that “the government would work to empower the service and executive departments in the governorates and support the supervisory and legislative role of their councils.”

“This initiative strives to fulfill the aspirations of our citizens, complete key infrastructure projects, and enhance services to a distinguished level that earns the appreciation of both residents and visitors of Karbala, from across the globe.”

Additionally, Al-Sudani received the Governor of Maysan, Habib Zaher Al-Fartousi, and the Governor of Nineveh, Abdul Qader Ahmed Dakhil.

At the beginning of the meetings, Prime Minister Al-Sudani congratulated the governors on their appointments and the confidence placed in them by the members of the Provincial Council.

He highlighted the significance of their responsibilities and the necessity of improving the performance of executive and service agencies to meet citizens' expectations.

Al-Sudani noted that “the federal government's program is designed to meet the needs and requirements of citizens across all governorates, with provincial service and executive agencies acting as essential partners in achieving the government's objectives.”

Prime Minister Al-Sudani stressed the urgency of rebuilding infrastructure in Nineveh, “especially in regions ravaged by terrorist control,” and underscored the importance of “social peace, service programs to aid displaced persons' return, and stability in the governorate.”