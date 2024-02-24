USD exchange rates record new downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-02-24 18:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased in Baghdad Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the closure of the stock market on Saturday.

According to our correspondent, the dollar prices decreased with the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 151,700 IQD per $100, compared to 151,950 IQD per $100 recorded earlier in the day.

The selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also decreased, with the selling price reaching 152,750 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 150,750 IQD per $100.