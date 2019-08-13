Home › Baghdad Post › A deadly mishap in Russia's Far North, and a nuclear mystery lingers

A deadly mishap in Russia's Far North, and a nuclear mystery lingers

2019/08/13 | 17:50



An official state of mourning



has been declared in the Russian city of Sarov.



Last Thursday, five nuclear specialists employed by Rosatom, Russia's state



atomic energy corporation, were killed in a blast at a military test site in northern



Russia, not far from the port of Severodvinsk.According



to the official account, the elite scientists killed in the accident -- Alexey



Vyushin, Yevgeny Koratayev, Vyacheslav Lipshev, Sergey Pichugin and Vladislav



Yanovsky -- were killed during tests on a liquid propulsion system involving



isotopes.Sarov,



known during the Cold War as Arzamas-16, is one of Russia's secret cities.



Closed to foreigners and accessible only by special permit, Sarov is the rough



equivalent to Los Alamos, New Mexico, one of the birthplaces of US nuclear



weapons design.In other



words, the test most likely had some nuclear dimension. And the reflexive



secrecy of the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin has only further



fueled speculation about the cause of the accident.Here's



what we know: authorities in northern Russia detected a brief rise in radiation



levels following an explosion at a military training ground there, Russian



state news agency TASS reported Thursday.Severodvinsk



has a naval base and shipyard and TASS, citing emergency services, initially



said the incident began onboard a ship.The



Arkhangelsk regional governor said that the area around the explosion would not



be evacuated. But the reports of the brief radiation spike and the lack of



information around the incident raised immediate red flags.'An



unusual component'While the



Russian Ministry of Defense admitted something went wrong, informed observers



immediately raised questions about what, exactly, had been going on at the test



range.Jeffrey



Lewis, an arms-control expert at the Middlebury Institute of International



Studies at Monterey, was one of the first to suggest that missile accident had



an unusual component.On



Twitter, Lewis linked to an August 8 picture captured by satellite imaging



company Planet Labs, showing the Serebryanka, a nuclear fuel carrier, near the



missile test site in Russia where the explosion and fire broke out.The ship's



presence, he speculated, might have been related to the testing of a nuclear-powered



cruise missile.The Serebrynka, Lewis noted, was the same ship



used to recover a nuclear propulsion unit from a failed nuclear-powered cruise



missile test last summer off Novaya Zemlya, an archipelago in the Arctic Ocean."We are skeptical of the claim that what



was being tested was a liquid propellant jet engine," Lewis told CNN,



referring to last week's explosion. "We think it was a nuclear-powered



cruise missile that they call Burevestnik." The same missile is known by NATO



members as SCC-X-Skyfall.A US official has also told CNN that the



explosion was "likely" linked to the Skyfall prototype. US President



Donald Trump also made the connection, tweeting on Monday: "The Russian



'Skyfall' explosion has people worried about the air and around the facility,



and far beyond. Not good!"Little



public information is available about the Burevestnik/Skyfall. But last year,



Putin boasted of new weaponry that he claimed would render US missile defenses



obsolete. Showing a video, he said: "As the range is unlimited, the



missile can maneuver for as long as necessary."Questions



linger today about whether something dangerous has been released following this



incident. According to the local website 29.ru, officials have shut down the



Dvina Bay in the White Sea for swimming for a month.Is it the new Chernobyl? Certainly, no massive



plume of radiation has been detected, as happened over Scandinavia before the



Soviets acknowledged the 1986 disaster. But official secrecy often fuels fears



of a cover-up.In this case, the accident seems more



reminiscent of an incident that happened 19 years ago: the sinking of the



nuclear-powered submarine, the Kursk, led to the deaths of more than 100



sailors and was a public-relations disaster for Putin, who was still newly in



office.Today, unlike then, Putin now enjoys a



near-total monopoly on Russian media. And the Kremlin thus far is working to



contain and control the embarrassing news about the accident at a secret



