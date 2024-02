2024-02-24 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II made a phone call with the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani.

According to Barzani’s office, King Abdullah expressed condolences on the death of The sister of the KDP leader, Zakia Mustafa Barzani, who passed away on Friday.