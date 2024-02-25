Source: Two officers involved in fatal shooting in Baghdad

2024-02-25 01:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A security source stated to Shafaq News Agency, that two officers from the interior minister's office were behind the shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Baghdad Al-Jadida area on Saturday.

The source said that the “shooters were brothers, a colonel and a lieutenant, who worked in the complaints and response departments of the minister's office respectively.”

The Source added, “they fled the scene after the incident, but later surrendered to their units following the minister's orders. They are currently in custody at the police discipline detention.”

Earlier on Saturday, another security source reported that “unidentified assailants fired at three people in Baghdad Al-Jadida area, east of the Iraqi capital, due to tribal conflicts. One of the victims died on the spot, while the other two were wounded and taken to the hospital.”