2024-02-25 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The American Kurdish Committee, Inc. (AKC), and its President, Abdulmajeed Abdulmajeed, have been engaged to provide services to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the United States. According to a statement made pursuant to the US's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA): "Mr. Abdulmajeed will engage in activities to raise awareness of the […]

The post KRG Hires Consultant in Washington first appeared on Iraq Business News.