Salih discusses with Talabani relations between the federal government and the provincial government

2019/02/06 | 08:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
President of the Republic Barham Salih received on Tuesday the deputy head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani.
During the meeting, they discussed developments in the country, the relationship between the federal government and the provincial government, ways to improve them, and seek to combine all efforts to serve the interests of the Iraqi people, as well as discuss political developments at the Arab level, the presidential press office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency. And international .
Baghdad - INA
President of the Republic Barham Salih received on Tuesday the deputy head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani.
During the meeting, they discussed developments in the country, the relationship between the federal government and the provincial government, ways to improve them, and seek to combine all efforts to serve the interests of the Iraqi people, as well as discuss political developments at the Arab level, the presidential press office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency. And international .