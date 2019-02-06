عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Salih discusses with Talabani relations between the federal government and the provincial government
2019/02/06 | 08:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

 Baghdad - INA



President of the Republic Barham Salih received on Tuesday the deputy head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani.



During the meeting, they discussed developments in the country, the relationship between the federal government and the provincial government, ways to improve them, and seek to combine all efforts to serve the interests of the Iraqi people, as well as discuss political developments at the Arab level, the presidential press office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency. And international .











All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW