Iraq’s oil exports to the US rose to 226,000 bpd

2024-02-25 11:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States rose last week to 226,000 bpd last week.

The EIA mentioned that the average US imports of crude oil during the past week from nine major countries reached 5.642 million bpd, increasing by 217,000 bpd from the previous week, which reached 5.425 million bpd.

The US imported 226,000 bpd from Iraq last week, increasing by 183,000 bpd from the previous week, which reached 43,000 bpd.

The EIA indicated that most of the United States imports of crude oil during the past week came from Canada at an average of 3.669 million bpd, followed by Mexico with an average of 784,000 bpd.

In addition, the US imported an average of 224,000 bpd from Saudi Arabia, and then Colombia with an average of 286,000 bpd.

According to the EIA table, the amount of US imports of crude oil, from Nigeria was at an average of 159,000 bpd, and from Ecuador at an average of 158,000 bpd, and from Libya at an average of 92,000 bpd, and from Brazil at an average of 44,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, the United States did not import crude oil from Russia in the past week.