Dollar prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday

2024-02-25 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US dollar prices declined in both Baghdad and Erbil markets, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar was traded at 151,700 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

In local markets in the Iraqi capital, the selling prices were recorded at 152,750 Iraqi dinars and the purchasing price at 150,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price was 151, 600 dinars, while the purchasing price stood at 151,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.