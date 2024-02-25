Iraqi Ministry of Finance refutes claims of cash shortage and assures continuous salary payments

2024-02-25 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Finance denied on Sunday the claims of some political and media figures that it lacked enough cash liquidity to pay the salaries of state employees.

The ministry said in a statement that it was “surprised by these claims, which were circulated by some Media outlets.”

Indicating that it had prepared financial plans within the government program for public spending that complied with the Federal Financial Management Law No. (6) of 2019 as amended and the Federal General Budget Law No. (13) of 2023. It also applied the unified treasury system, by completing the budget tables for the two fiscal years 2024 and 2025 and submitting them to the Council of Ministers for approval.

The ministry said, “this ensured the payment of salaries for employees, the social protection network and retirees without any delay, using its cash balances from the previous year and its oil and non-oil revenues.’’

Furthermore, the ministry praised the government's financial and economic reform plan, which boosted economic growth and state resources by expanding development projects and restarting some idle factories, mainly in food and construction.

The ministry said, “this improved the output of several projects and matched the developmental vision for Iraq's economy, which aims to diversify and rely less on oil revenue as the sole budget source and increase non-oil revenues.”

Moreover, the ministry stressed the need to adhere to what it issues as it is the only party that manages the financial affairs in Iraq, and warned that any statements of this kind create unnecessary confusion and tension.

The ministry urged the adoption of the news and information through its official website and its pages on social media, and not to be misled by false information.