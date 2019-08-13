Home › kurdistan 24 › Iraqi youth drowns in Kurdistan’s Dukan Lake while on Eid holiday

Iraqi youth drowns in Kurdistan’s Dukan Lake while on Eid holiday

2019/08/13 | 20:45



“The place where the young Iraqi drowned is very dangerous, and there have been previous drownings in the same area,” Sarhad added, pointing out that many warnings were issued to prevent tourists from swimming there.



Authorities had taken several safety measures, including putting up warning signs to alert visitors not to swim in specific areas of the lake.



Related Article: Mother, son drown in tragic accident in Sulaimani lake on Eid al-Adha



Most tourists who visit the Kurdistan Region come from central and southern provinces of Iraq, while others travel from Iran and other countries.



The autonomous Kurdish region has rich historical sites, plenty of tourist destinations, and provides security as well as warm hospitality. Additionally, its geographical location and environment ensure the region stands out from the rest of the Middle East.



(Additional reporting by Aras Amin) (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Sirwan Sarhad, the district-chief in the area, said the deceased was a 22-year-old Arab from Diyala province.“The place where the young Iraqi drowned is very dangerous, and there have been previous drownings in the same area,” Sarhad added, pointing out that many warnings were issued to prevent tourists from swimming there.Authorities had taken several safety measures, including putting up warning signs to alert visitors not to swim in specific areas of the lake.Related Article: Mother, son drown in tragic accident in Sulaimani lake on Eid al-AdhaMost tourists who visit the Kurdistan Region come from central and southern provinces of Iraq, while others travel from Iran and other countries.The autonomous Kurdish region has rich historical sites, plenty of tourist destinations, and provides security as well as warm hospitality. Additionally, its geographical location and environment ensure the region stands out from the rest of the Middle East.(Additional reporting by Aras Amin)