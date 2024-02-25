Iraqi PM: Iraq adopts balanced approach, steers clear of alliances and axes

2024-02-25 16:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed that Iraq follows a "balanced approach and avoids alliances and axes" in its foreign relations.

Speaking during a symposium held by the Baghdad Institute for Dialogue, under the slogan (Regional Communication... The Centrality of Iraq), Al-Sudani said that the government has set a primary goal of "building trust with the Iraqi street, which is the criterion for determining priorities in work."

On the security file, the Prime Minister affirmed that "ISIS today represents a defeated organization, as recent operations by our armed forces have proven its inability to even exist in remote areas. The achievement of stability and the development of our forces' capabilities bolster the conviction in the possibility of ending the presence of the Global Coalition and moving towards bilateral relations."

Notably, Iraq declared victory over ISIS in 2017. Still the Global Coalition forces led by the United States are in Iraq at the request of the Iraqi government only for training and advisory issues.

But, after the last US attacks on the Popular Mobilization Forces, killing members of Harakat Al-Nujabaa and others, Iraqi officials stressed the necessity to end this presence under the Iraqi Parliament non-binding resolution submitted in January 2020.

Regarding Iraq's foreign relations, Al-Sudani clarified that Iraq adopts a" balanced approach, steering clear of alliances and axes, and is open to advanced ties with everyone." He highlighted Iraq's "ability to communicate with others and its distinguished relations with the United States and Iran."

Notably, Iraq relies on Iran in many economic fields, including Power supply, and on the US in providing oil revenues; therefore, the country is trying to be a bridge to enhance the relations for its own benefit.

During the Symposium, Al-Sudani reiterated Baghdad's rejection of being used as a "battleground for others' conflicts," emphasizing the importance of intertwining regional interests and shifting focus from politics to economy.

Concerning the economic progress in the country, Al-Sudani stated that "major strategic projects, such as the Development Road project, will attract partnership and economic integration, enhancing Iraq's idea of proposing an economic bloc, as previously suggested at the Arab Summit to fuel development and reinforce integration among Arab countries."