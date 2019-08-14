عربي | كوردى


Trump voices hope that 'nobody gets killed' in Hong Kong unrest

Trump voices hope that 'nobody gets killed' in Hong Kong unrest
2019/08/14 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he hoped no one would be killed in Hong Kong amid new protests capping 10 weeks of unrest in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese financial hub.

The crisis, which has seen millions of anti-government activists take to Hong Kong's streets, was a "very tricky situation," the president told reporters in New Jersey. 

"I hope it works out peacefully, nobody gets hurt, nobody gets killed," he said.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW