Trump voices hope that 'nobody gets killed' in Hong Kong unrest

2019/08/14 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he hoped no one would be killed in Hong Kong amid new protests capping 10 weeks of unrest in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese financial hub.
The crisis, which has seen millions of anti-government activists take to Hong Kong's streets, was a "very tricky situation," the president told reporters in New Jersey.
"I hope it works out peacefully, nobody gets hurt, nobody gets killed," he said.
