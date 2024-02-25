Crisis-Stricken southern district launches major recovery campaign

2024-02-25 22:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Abdul Baqi al-Amri, the chairperson of the Dhi Qar Governorate Council, on Sunday launched an ambitious initiative to revitalize the crisis-stricken district of Souq al-Shoqyoukh, north of Nasiriyah.

Al-Amri, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, expressed concerns over the dire state of services in Souq al-Shoyoukh and said he issued "immediate directives" to government bodies in Nasiriyah, the governorate's capital, and neighboring districts to "mobilize efforts" in a bid to alleviate the plight of what he described as a "disaster-stricken district."

The chairperson said he also issued a decree to establish a task force to keep tabs on the progress of government services status in the district. This task force, he said, will be under his direct supervision and reports daily to him.

Al-Amri announced launching the "Changing the Situation" campaign, hinting at future decrees that regulates the work of the companies running large-scale projects in the district.