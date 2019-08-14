Iraq's Al-sumoud refinery operating at its capacity -INA

2019/08/14 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's Al-Sumoud refinery in Baiji is operating at its planned capacity and a fire that broke out in a surrounding area is now under control, Iraqi news agency (INA) reported, citing a statement from the oil ministry.
The fire broke out on nearby agricultural land and was "outside the refinery and did not affect production", the statement added.
