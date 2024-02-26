Abu Mazen withdraws from the race for Saladin's governor

2024-02-26 00:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri, the leader of the National Masses Party, announced on Sunday that he has withdrawn from the competition for the position of governor of the Saladin governorate.

The decision comes after Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid refused to approve al-Jubouri's appointment, citing legal violations.

Al-Jubouri, also known as Abu Mazen, said in a statement that he was bowing out in order to "avoid political conflicts and prioritize the interests of the people of Saladin."

He added that he would not challenge the decision in court and that the National Masses Party would nominate a replacement candidate.

Al-Jubouri was elected governor of Saladin by the governorate council on February 4, 2024. However, Rashid refused to approve his appointment, citing legal violations, including the fact that al-Jubouri had been convicted of several criminal offenses.

The situation in Saladin is a microcosm of the larger political challenges facing Iraq. The country is still struggling to recover from the war against ISIS, and there is widespread dissatisfaction with the political class.

For nearly two decades, al-Jubouri has been causing widespread controversy in Iraq due to the many accusations of corruption and theft, some of which he was sentenced to.

However, he was able to hold a fixed seat in parliament for five consecutive parliamentary terms, given the popularity he enjoys in his governorate.

His "National Masses" party was able to obtain the largest percentage of seats, 5 out of 15 seats, in the governorate council elections that took place last December, and as a result he preferred to leave his seat in the federal parliament and choose the position of governor.

Al-Jubouri can return to parliament by virtue of not submitting an official resignation, according to some sources close to him.