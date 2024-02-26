Iraq Reopens al-Shamal Refinery after a Decade of Inactivity

2024-02-26 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Friday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani reopened the al-Shamal refinery at the Baiji Refinery complex. The plant has been rehabilitated by the Northern Refineries Company (NRC), having been inactive for more than ten years. The Prime Minister said the opening brings Iraq closer to fully securing the country's needs for petroleum […]

