Strategic Communications Firms to support Iraqi Embassy in US

2024-02-26 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Valcour LLC, described as "a global public strategy firm specializing in government relations and strategic communications," has won a contract to support the Iraqi Embassy in the United States. In a statement made pursuant to the US's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the company said it and its owner and controller, Matthew […]

