IDC Completes New Oil Well at East Baghdad Field

2024-02-26 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of the oil well EBS-68 as part of the contract with the Chinese company Zhenhua to drill 27 oil wells at the East Baghdad field, in collaboration with China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), a division of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation […]

