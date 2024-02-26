Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › IDC Completes New Oil Well at East Baghdad Field

IDC Completes New Oil Well at East Baghdad Field

IDC Completes New Oil Well at East Baghdad Field
IDC Completes New Oil Well at East Baghdad Field
2024-02-26 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of the oil well EBS-68 as part of the contract with the Chinese company Zhenhua to drill 27 oil wells at the East Baghdad field, in collaboration with China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), a division of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation […]

The post IDC Completes New Oil Well at East Baghdad Field first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links