2024-02-26 09:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani attended a workshop in Baghdad to boost the construction sector, which coincided with the commencement of development on new residential communities throughout Iraq. Al-Sudani stressed that the whole nation faces a serious housing crisis and emphasized the government’s commitment about assisting private industry and resolving issues […]

The post Iraqi PM Al-Sudani aims to boost Iraq’s construction sector appeared first on Iraqi News.