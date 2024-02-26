Iraqi Oil Minister voices disappointment with ExxonMobil’s plans to leave Iraq

2024-02-26 11:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Oil Minister, Hayan Abdel Ghani, voiced his disappointment with ExxonMobil’s intention to withdraw from the West Qurna 1 oilfield in Iraq at the beginning of 2024. Instead, the Ministry of Oil claims that ExxonMobil plans to focus on potential investment opportunities in African nations. Baghdad instructed ExxonMobil to continue operating the […]

