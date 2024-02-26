Iraq News Now

South Korea’s Hanwha resumes work on Iraq’s Bismayah New City project

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – At a conference held in Iraq, the Iraqi Investment Commission and the South Korea-based Hanwha Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resume operations in Bismayah. Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, attended the conference along with South Korea’s Land Minister Park Sang-woo, and Haider Muhammed Makkiya, the Head of the Iraqi […]

