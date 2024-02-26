Iraqi president holds meeting with Hikma Movement leader on parliament speaker

2024-02-26 16:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid held a meeting with the leader of the Hikma Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, to discuss the position of the Iraqi parliament speaker. Hakim called on the Sunni community to nominate a candidate for parliament speaker or for their representatives in parliament to agree on a candidate. “The meeting emphasized the decision to elect a new speaker for the House of Representatives, and called on Sunni members to agree on a candidate or elect a candidate within the community’s representatives,” Hakim said in a statement. The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court disqualified former speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi from membership