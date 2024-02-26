Dinar climbs against dollar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2024-02-26 17:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi dinar edged higher against the US dollar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

With the closure of central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar fell to 151,450 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

In exchange shops in the Iraqi capital, the selling price reached 152,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 150,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.