Dubai ruler awards Iraqi pharmacist Tala Al Khalil as Arab Hope Maker

2024-02-26 17:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Dubai (IraqiNews.com) – Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, named Iraqi pharmacist, Tala Al Khalil, as the winner of the fourth season of Arab Hope Maker, a philanthropic awards ceremony. Tala Al Khalil earned the most votes during the ceremony. Together with Tala Al Khalil, Sheikh Mohammed further directed that the four finalists—Mohamed […]

