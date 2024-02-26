President of Armenia visits Baghdad

2024-02-26 17:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Vahagn Khachaturyan, the President of the Republic of Armenia, has arrived in Iraq on a formal visit. Fuad Hussein, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, met the Armenian President at Baghdad International Airport. The President of Armenia is expected to meet with Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, […]

