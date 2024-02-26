2024-02-26 19:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Interior Abdul-Amir al-Shammari expressed "deep concern" over what he characterized as an "existential threat and a campaign of genocide facing the Arab world since October 7, 2023."

On October 7, Hamas fighters breached communities along Israel's southern fence with Gaza. The attack resulted in a toll of at least 1,139 lives. Additionally, about 240 individuals were taken captive.

In response, Israel stormed the Gaza strip, killing about 30,000 Palestinians, most are children and women.

Speaking at the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council held in Tunisia, Al-Shammari pointed specifically to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestine, describing the "actions of the Zionist entity as war crimes."

Highlighting the deliberate targeting of civilians, destruction of institutions, and obstruction of humanitarian aid, Al-Shammari urged Arab Interior Ministers to "issue a clear condemnation to the Israeli aggression.

"Our Arab world faces an existential threat, a campaign of genocide, and a brutal war initiated by the Zionist entity in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestine since October 7, 2023. These acts are deemed war crimes, marked by the deliberate targeting of civilian women and children, along with the intentional destruction of hospitals and educational institutions. This has exposed them to hunger, preventing access to humanitarian aid. We urge you to issue a clear declaration condemning and denouncing these crimes against humanity."

On the internal situation in Iraq, the Interior minister outlined the Ministry's efforts in Iraq to enhance security, by formulating "a comprehensive security strategy."

"This strategy is grounded in well-researched scientific principles to advance and modernize the security and police apparatus. It includes provisions for material and logistical support through state-of-the-art equipment and the execution of fundamental projects, ensuring the readiness of all service units within our Ministry. The police and security law enforcement units have effectively executed their responsibilities, contributing to a notable 40% reduction in the crime rate." He explained.

Furthermore, Al-Shammari announced ongoing efforts to establish security cooperation by signing memorandums with various countries, including security cooperation memorandums with Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, Morocco, and Algeria.