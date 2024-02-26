Rwanga partners Danish Ministry for Iraqi reintegration

2024-02-26 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Rwanga Foundation, in collaboration with the Department of Migration, Stabilisation and Fragility at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, unveiled an initiative on Monday to "foster a conducive environment for Iraqis returning from abroad."

The initiative was announced with the participation of figures representing the Iraqi government, the Kurdistan Regional Government, and governments collaborating in the project alongside non-governmental organizations in Erbil.

Entitled "Empowering Sustainable Livelihoods: Enhancing the Reintegration of Returnees for Long-Term Prosperity in Iraq." The project is a joint effort to be implemented by the Rwanga Foundation over 36 months, from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2026, with a primary goal to "enable a conducive environment for Iraqi returnees, facilitating their sustainable and long-term reintegration into their home communities."

According to the Foundation, the project encompasses a range of activities to facilitate the sustainable reintegration of Iraqi returnees into their local communities.

One significant aspect involves capacity building, focusing on strengthening the capabilities of governmental bodies, non-governmental organizations, and essential institutions participating in the reintegration process. Additionally, the initiative seeks to improve the returnees' access to markets, fostering the development of job opportunities, sustainable businesses, and regional economic growth.

Furthermore, the project offers business support services to assist returning business owners in overcoming challenges, understanding the economic landscape, and ensuring long-term stability and independence.

An integral part of the initiative involves awareness campaigns to educate returnees about their rights, opportunities, and available resources, utilizing social media and other platforms for effective outreach.

Through these multifaceted efforts, the project aims to create a supportive environment for the successful and enduring integration of Iraqi returnees.

The project encompasses all returnees from abroad, irrespective of their backgrounds, in cities such as Baghdad, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Halabja, Al-Anbar, and Mosul.

"The overall objective is to facilitate the sustainable reintegration of Iraqi returnees into their communities of return by enabling a supportive environment for their successful and long-term integration in Iraq. This approach will contribute to the reintegration programs that address the specific needs of Iraqi returnees," Rwanga stated.

Founded by Idris Nechirvan Idris in 2013 with an ambitious plan to give every child access to quality education, Rwanga Foundation's projects and initiatives have expanded to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and donations to charitable causes.

According to its official website, Rwanga Foundation's mission is "to provide services, build capacities and design policies to ensure easy access to education for all and improve the overall educational standards in KRI, Iraq and the greater global community."

Rwanga Foundation's Headquarters is based in Erbil.