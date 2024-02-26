PM Barzani meets with Blinken, State Department officials

2024-02-26 23:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, and his accompanying delegation met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Monday. Barzani met with Blinken at the State Department headquarters, according to information obtained by Channel8. The KRG delegation includes Peshmerga Minister Shorsh Ismail, the head of the Foreign Relations Office, Safeen Dizayee, the senior advisor to the prime minister, Bayan Sami Abdulrahman and the KRG Representative in Washington, Treefa Aziz. Blinken was accompanied by the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, and other State Department officials. Barzani’s visit comes