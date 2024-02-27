Hanwha to Resume Work on Bismaya Residential City

2024-02-27 03:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani presided over the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the National Investment Commission (NIC) and South Korea's Hanwha to resume work on Bismayah City residential development. The visit on Monday morning included a meeting with residents, where their feedback on provided services was heard, prompting directives […]

