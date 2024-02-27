Germany, UNOPS Rehabilitate Iraqi Infrastructure

2024-02-27 03:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

The KfW Development Bank and UNOPS signed a new agreement to support the conflict-affected communities and to enhance their access to basic public services in Anbar and Sinjar, Iraq. With the support from the Federal Republic of Germany, through KfW Development Bank, UNOPS will rehabilitate war-damaged shelters and basic community infrastructure such as water and […]

