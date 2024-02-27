Meeting to Enhance Operations of Iraqi Airways

2024-02-27 03:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Monday focused on reviewing and improving the performance of Iraqi Airways. Discussions included aircraft maintenance and repair, with directives to finalize repairs by the end of the year. Additionally, plans to increase and train airline crews were addressed to elevate service standards. […]

