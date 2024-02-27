Antony Blinken: KRI is the cornerstone in the 360-degree relationship with Iraq

2024-02-27 10:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the Kurdistan Region (KRI) as the "cornerstone in the 360-degree relationship with Iraq."

This declaration came following his meeting with KRI’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who arrived in Washington, D.C. on Sunday on an official visit.

Blinken posted on X that he "met with Barzani to discuss the US partnership with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and encourage continued collaboration with the Iraqi federal government."

In response, PM Barzani expressed appreciation for Blinken’s staunch support of KRI.

He stated on X, "Our partnership is a pillar of our progress. We allied to free Iraq from dictatorship, we defeated ISIS, and we now look towards new horizons of economic strength and stability."

During this visit, Barzani is leading a high-level government delegation and has arranged multiple talks with American officials to discuss improving bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.