Al-Sudani reiterated the importance of aligning the Governorate's projects with the overall direction of the government's program

Al-Sudani reiterated the importance of aligning the Governorate's projects with the overall direction of the government's program

2024-02-27 14:00:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Sudani reiterated the importance of aligning the Governorate's projects with the overall direction of the government's program