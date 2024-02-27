Nechirvan Barzani emphasizes chances to strengthen cooperation with Qatar

2024-02-27 14:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani affirmed on Tuesday that the level of relations between the region and the State of Qatar is favorable.

This declaration came during his meeting with Sultan bin Mubarak Al Kubaisi, the new Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Iraq, according to a statement issued by the Region's presidency.

President Barzani expressed his delight with the level of Qatar's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the existence of chances to strengthen these relations and broaden the scope of mutual collaboration.

The Qatari Ambassador, for his part, expressed his pleasure in taking up his duties as his country's ambassador to Iraq, reiterating that all of Qatar's doors are open to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.