Al-Sudani says Baghdad projects should align with government program

2024-02-27 15:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with the newly elected governor of Baghdad, Abdul Mutalib Ali al-Alawi, on Tuesday to discuss the priorities for the capital city.

Al-Sudani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, shed light on the responsibility that comes with the position of governor, and the wide range of demands that citizens expect to be met.

He reiterated the need for the governorate's projects to be aligned with the general direction of the government's program, and its service and economic priorities.

The premier noted that the scope of responsibilities of the new governor will include major investment and infrastructure projects, laying emphasis on the cooperation with government bodies and municipalities to "streamline processes, maximize resources, and set realistic service goals."