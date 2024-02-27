Parliamentary Finance Committee: Taif Sami Completes 2024 Budget, Gov’t Approval Next Month

2024-02-27 16:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliamentary Finance Committee announced on Tuesday that the Finance Ministry has completed the preparation of the 2024 budget. It will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval in March before proceeding to Parliament.

Mustafa Al-Karawi, a member of the Committee, told with Shafaq News Agency that Finance Minister Taif Sami unveiled plans to send the budget law to the House of Representatives soon.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Finance has completed the budget spreadsheets, with only the Ministry of Planning needing to make some adjustments before sending them to Cabinet.

Al-Karawi reaffirmed that the Cabinet will vote on the budget next month before it goes to Parliament. On Monday, Sami also confirmed to the Committee the upcoming submission of the 2024 budget to Parliament.

Mustafa Sanad, another Committee member, told Shafaq News Agency that Sami assured them there’s no funding halt for operational expenses and employee salaries.

The Committee previously discussed with her the domiciliation of salaries for the Kurdistan region's public employees and the delay in salary distribution nationwide.