2024-02-27 19:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi security source in Nineveh revealed that the fire that erupted on Tuesday in a warehouse at Al-Salam Hospital in the southeast of Mosul was "deliberately set."

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the Nineveh Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. However, "based on surveillance camera footage, an individual is believed to have orchestrated the fire. Still, the motives behind this deliberate act remain unknown."

Following the extensive fire, the Civil Defense in Nineveh assured that the situation was "under control," with no reported injuries. Additionally, 37 patients were successfully evacuated from the hospital wards.

Hours after the extensive fire, the Civil Defense in Nineveh said the situation was "under control," with no injuries reported, in addition to evacuating 37 patients from the wards.