Basra's governorate council rejects parliamentary probe into the actions of former local government

2024-02-27 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Basra Governorate Council on Tuesday rejected the Iraqi parliament's decision to investigative corruption allegations against the former local government.

Council Chairman Khalaf al-Badran announced the decision in a press conference earlier today.

"The Council voted against the committee," he said. "If there is anything related to the governorate, official correspondence should be sent to the council, which will then take the necessary measures."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iraqi parliament decided to form a committee headed by Lawmaker So'oud al-Saedi to investigate irregularities in the work of the local government in Basra that followed the dissolution of the governorate councils in 2019.