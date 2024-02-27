Ferrero Gulf Unveils New Regional Headquarters in Downtown Dubai

2024-02-27 20:09:18 - Source: Ferrero Gulf

Ferrero Gulf marks the new year in brand new headquarters Inaugurated by His Excellency Abdullah Al Saleh, the Under Secretary of the Foreign Trade and Industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy and His Excellency Lorenzo Fanara, the Ambassador of Italy in UAE

The new office also welcomes a new regional Managing Director for the Gulf region, Mauro De Felip

[Dubai, 27 February 2024] – Ferrero, one of the world’s largest sweet packaged food companies, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its new regional headquarters for the Gulf in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The momentous occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of His Excellency Abdulla Al Saleh, the Under Secretary of the Foreign Trade and Industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy.

The event also witnessed the participation of distinguished guests such as:

H.E. Lorenzo Fanara – The Ambassador of Italy in UAE

H.E. Francesca Dell’Apa – Deputy Consul General at the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai

The inauguration ceremony marked a significant milestone for Ferrero, underscoring the company's commitment to business growth and excellence in the region.

Commenting on the inauguration, His Excellency Abdulla Al Saleh stated: “We are honored to join Ferrero in celebrating the inauguration of their new regional headquarters in the heart of Dubai. This expansion for Ferrero underscores the attractiveness of the UAE as a strategic business destination and reflects the confidence of global industry leaders in our robust economy. The Ministry of Economy is committed to fostering an environment that supports the growth and success of businesses, and we are excited about the opportunities that Ferrero's investment will bring to our region. We extend our best wishes to Ferrero and look forward to a prosperous partnership that benefits both the company and the UAE economy at large."

His Excellency Lorenzo Fanara, also said: “I am particularly pleased to inaugurate the new regional headquarters of Ferrero in Dubai. Ferrero is a true success story of Italian ingenuity and entrepreneurship. It has become one of Italy’s most recognizable brands worldwide. Choosing to invest in the UAE, Ferrero proves once again the growing links that connect Italy to the UAE.”

Coinciding with the occasion was the appointment of Mauro De Felip as the new Regional Managing Director of Ferrero Gulf. With an illustrious career, De Felip previously served as the General Manager of Ferrero China since 2016, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

De Felip explained during his opening speech, "As we inaugurate our new headquarters in Dubai, we are not just establishing a physical space but creating a hub that embodies our values and aspirations. This strategic move reflects Ferrero's dedication to expanding its footprint in the dynamic and growing markets of the Gulf region."