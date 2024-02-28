2024-02-28 04:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. During a meeting on Tuesday between Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, and Armenian President, Vahagn Khachaturyan, Al-Sudani pointed out significant investment opportunities, particularly in the development of infrastructure such as the Development Road project and the Grand Faw Port, along with associated projects. Al-Sudani proposed the establishment of a joint forum […]

The post Iraqi PM encourages Armenian Investment first appeared on Iraq Business News.