2024-02-28 04:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi cabinet has approved what it described as a "final settlement" between the Ministry of Oil / Basra Oil Company (BOC) and Petrofac. The settlement reduces the amount to be paid for the second central processing plant (CPF2) in the Majnoon oil field from $30 million to $27.5 million. (Source: PMO)

The post Iraqi Cabinet Approves "Final Settlement" with Petrofac first appeared on Iraq Business News.