2024-02-28 04:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Ministerial Council for the Economy, chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein, has approved a request from the Ministry of Agriculture to reduce customs duties on live animals imported for slaughtering and breeding purposes. According to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), the decision was taken due to the high […]

The post Iraq Cuts Customs Duties on Live Animals first appeared on Iraq Business News.