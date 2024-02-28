Gold prices steady as lower yields counter stronger dollar

2024-02-28 09:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, as lower U.S. Treasury yields partially offset a firmer dollar, while traders awaited key inflation data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials this week to gauge when the central bank is likely to cut rates.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,030.57 per ounce, as of 0355 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,039.70 per ounce.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields slipped to 4.2914% from 4.3150% on Tuesday, while the dollar index, opens new tab rose 0.1%.

"The anticipation is that the PCE report, along with the upcoming Gross Domestic Product data (due at 1330 GMT), might act as catalysts for gold to break out of its current trading range within the $2,020-$2,050 area," said Luca Santos, analyst, ACY Securities.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. durable goods orders posted the largest drop in nearly four years in January. U.S. consumer confidence also slid in February.

Markets now await the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation - the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - on Thursday.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Tuesday reinforced the U.S. central bank's patient stance on easing, given upside risks to inflation.

At least 9 more Fed officials are due to speak this week.

Traders are betting on about 79 basis points (bps) of rate cuts for 2024, with a 63% chance of the first quarter-point (25 bps) cut coming in June, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the technical front, spot gold may retest support at $2,025/Oz, a break below could be followed by a drop to $2,015/Oz, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Spot platinum fell 0.1% to $887.20/Oz, while palladium dropped 0.5% to $931.57/Oz, while silver rose 0.1% to $22.45/Oz.