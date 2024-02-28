Basra council disputes Iraqi parliament's right to probe local government

2024-02-28 10:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra's governorate council has rejected a resolution by the Iraqi parliament to investigate the performance of the local government during a period when the council was not functioning.

Earlier this week, the legislature formed a committee led by Lawmaker So'oud al-Sa'edi to probe allegations of mismanagement during the period in question, following a top court decision to dissolve the governorate councils in the country in 2019.

However, the Basra council argues that the parliament is overstepping its bounds and that, under Iraqi law, the council itself is responsible for overseeing the local government.

"The council voted to reject the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate the work of the previous local government in Basra province," said Basra council chairman Khalaf al-Badran.

"If there is anything related to the province, official letters should be sent to the council, which will take the necessary measures," he added, stressing that the council has the authority to manage its own affairs.

Legal experts have weighed in on the dispute, offering divergent interpretations of the relevant constitutional provisions.

"Article 61 of the constitution outlines the legislative and executive powers of the parliament, including oversight of the executive authorities," said legal expert Ahmed al-Abadi.

"Since there were no councils during that period, the governor's work was subject to the supervision of the parliament," he argued, suggesting that the parliament has the right to investigate the local government's performance during that time.

However, al-Abadi also acknowledged that, under normal circumstances, the council would be responsible for such oversight.

"If the committee formed by the parliament finds evidence of misuse of public funds, it can refer the matter to the anti-corruption commission," he added.

Basra council member So'oud Ezziddin said the council strongly opposes the parliament's decision.

"The members of the Basra council generally believe that the decision of the parliament is incorrect and violates the law and the constitution," he said.

"The jurisdiction of the council is limited to the administrative borders of the governorate, and no one has the right to interfere," he added.

Ezzidin indicated that the council is prepared to take legal action to challenge the parliament's decision.

"If the parliament goes ahead with its decision, the Basra council is determined to follow through with its decision taken unanimously," he said.

"The council will resort to legal means to settle this matter and will go to the Federal Court to protect the rights of Basra," he concluded.